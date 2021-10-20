Bhopal, Oct 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,709 on Wednesday with nine new cases coming to light while over 1.15 lakh people were vaccinated during the day, a Health department official said.

Also Read | UPSC Launches Helpline Number To Assist Candidates of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD Categories.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,523.

Also Read | TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for First Year Exams Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh is now left with 82 active cases with the overall recovery count at 7,82,104, the official said.

With 54,738 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,96,70,377, he added.

An official release said 6,69,08,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,15,266 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,709, new cases 9, death toll 10,523 (no change), recovered 7,82,104, active cases 82, number of tests so far 1,96,70,377.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)