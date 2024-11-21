Bhopal, Nov 21 (PTI) In its attempt to further boost relations between India and Nepal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday despatched 1.11 lakh laddus prepared at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to Nepal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off a vehicle carrying the laddus given by the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for distribution during Shri Ram Janki Vivah Mahotsav in the Himalayan nation.

The religious, cultural and friendly relations between India and Nepal are very old, the CM said. He called the initiative of sending laddus from the famous Ujjain temple to the neighbouring nation an important link towards deepening Indo-Nepal relations.

The laddus were sent to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for distribution in Mithila, Nepal, an official said.

