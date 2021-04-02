Seoni (MP), Apr 2 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was killed by a tiger in a field near Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh' Seoni district on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in Ghatkohka buffer area at around 5am and the deceased has been identified as Ghasiram Verma, Pench field director Vikram Singh Parihar said.

"He was collecting mahua seeds. The tiger mauled him to death and then went back into the forest," he said.

The area was witnessing tiger movements for the past few days, despite which Verma went there alone, said deputy director SB Sirsaiya.

The process of giving compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased has begun, he added.

The people in the area tried to organise a protest but were pacified by forest officials.

An official said elephants had been deployed to trace the location of the tiger.

