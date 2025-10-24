Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): A prohibitory order has been issued under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, prohibiting the use of carbide guns in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh.

This comes after several children suffered eye injuries after playing with carbide guns in Bhopal.

According to the official order, no person, organisation, or trader will manufacture, store, sell or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes.

An official order from the office of the Bhopal Collector and District Magistrate reads, "No person/organisation/trader shall manufacture, store, sell, or purchase prohibited firecrackers, fireworks, and illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel, or PVC pipes."

"The sale, distribution or display of any type of illegal prohibited firecracker, fireworks, illegal modified firecrackers (carbide guns) that produce excessive noise by filling explosive material in iron, steel or PVC pipes will be completely prohibited. SDM, Executive Magistrate, Police Officer and concerned departments will monitor the strict compliance of this order," it added.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said the government is monitoring the situation and ensuring no one further suffers eye injuries.

Deputy CM Shukla said, "We are keeping monitoring the condition of the children suffering eye injuries. Those admitted to the hospital are being monitored to ensure they don't suffer any eye damage. I will receive the final report. Regarding the use of such pipe barrels for bursting firecrackers, an advisory had already been issued. The Chief Minister also appealed to people to refrain from using such illegally manufactured barrels and bursting firecrackers."

He further said that an investigation will be conducted against those who manufactured and supplied such firecrackers and equipment to the market, and strict action will be taken against them.

"Those who manufactured and supplied such firecrackers and equipment to the market, causing harm to children, will be investigated and strict action will be taken. This is irresponsible behaviour that has led to the situation of harm to children. We will look into this... When there were already guidelines in place, illegally selling such equipment, which could cause harm, would be considered a crime... This will be thoroughly investigated. And I will speak to the collectors of a couple of districts, specifically, to find out how it entered the market. Ensure action is taken against those who violated the rules," the Deputy Chief Minister stated. (ANI)

