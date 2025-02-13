Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a groundbreaking initiative, the Gwalior District Administration has introduced 'Shakti Didi', a pioneering program aimed at economically empowering women in the district. This innovative effort is yielding remarkable results, enabling women to achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency.

Gwalior district Collector Ruchika Chauhan began the program last month with five 'Shakti Didi' who are working at fuel stations in the city on a monthly salary. With the initiative gaining momentum, now the number of Shakti Didis rose to 23, working at various fuel stations in the city.

Women working as part of this initiative also shared that initially, they felt apprehensive though now they enjoy their work and feel a sense of accomplishment. The initiative is also setting a significant example of how innovation can drive gender equality and women's empowerment in local communities and provide employment opportunities to them.

The Gwalior unit of the Women and Child Development Department identifies the potential women willing to be part of the initiative and thereafter the district administration plays its part in having discussions with fuel station operators to provide opportunities to work at fuel stations.

Additionally, Collector Chauhan also highlighted that the administration has prepared a WhatsApp group to ensure the safety and security of these women workers and to provide the required assistance.

"We started the initiative in January and now it is gaining momentum. There are now a total of 23 Shakti didi working at 15 fuel stations in the city. The initiative is receiving a very positive response and the experience of women working as part of it is also very good. People visiting the fuel pump are also appreciating it. Initially, we had doubts whether it would succeed or not, women would continue the work or not but they are working very satisfactorily," Gwalior Collector Chauhan told ANI.

She further said "We have also created a WhatsApp group for the safety point of view for all these women in which local police officers, local revenue officers and food team are included in the group. It is emerging as a good model, especially in areas like Gwalior, where girls are working a little less in the public domain. This initiative will be a game changer for this entire region."

The collector further emphasised that she believed women are not lagging in any field and when given opportunities, they always do better than the average. The same result is being observed in the "Shakti Didi" initiative. Along with this, younger siblings, and children in their house will be inspired by seeing them and will do well in their lives.

"Now, fuel station associations are also contacting us that they want Shakti Didi at their fuel stations. Demands from rural areas are also heard, so the initiative is no longer limited to the city only and it is going to spread in rural areas as well. Shakti Didi initiative will be successful," she added (ANI)

