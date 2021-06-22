Shivpuri, Jun 22 (PTI) The newly set up government medical college in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh will be named as Shrimant Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Medical College, it was decided at a meeting of the college's governing body on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I am happy that the medical college has been named after my grandmother...the work she did for the development of this region is known to everyone,” Scindia told reporters.

In 2019, when Jyotiraditya Scindia was with Congress, a proposal had been moved by his supporter and then Congress minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar to name the college after the late Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya's father, sources in the district administration said.

But Madhavrao's sister and BJP minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia wanted the college to be named after her mother Vijayaraje Scindia, so no further decision was taken, sources said.

BJP MLA from Kolaras Virendra Raghuvanshi had proposed that the college be named for Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

With Jyotiraditya now with the BJP, the decision to name the college after Vijayaraje, a late BJP stalwart, was taken unanimously, sources said.

Addressing a program later, Scindia said it was his dream to set up a medical college in Shivpuri, and seven years ago he had asked then Union health minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to approve the college and Azad made the announcement immediately while also allocating Rs 195 crore for the project.

After the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, then Union health minister J P Nadda had also assured that the college will come up in Shivpuri, he said.

