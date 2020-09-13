Bhind (MP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old shopkeeper was abducted by four people wearing police uniforms in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Prem Kishore Gupta was intercepted by the accused while he was on his motorcycle on Saturday evening in the City Kotwali police station area and forced to sit in a four- wheeler, said Chambal Range Inspector General of Police Manoj Sharma.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, the IG said. PTI

