Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Day before the commencement of the Budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Speaker Girish Gautam held an all-party meeting on Sunday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath, Congress leader Dr Govind Singh, Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha of Bahujan Samaj Party attended the meeting. When the Speaker spoke about cooperation in running the scheduled meetings of the session smoothly, everyone assured him of the same.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra addressed the reporters after the meeting today and said that a consensus has been reached to conduct the session smoothly.

While discussing with the mediapersons today, Kamal Nath said that everyone has expressed the desire that the House should run seriously and peacefully. "We are all in favour of that the present government should allow us to speak without disturbing the harmony of the House. Issues like cow slaughter, providing farmers' pension and crop insurance is all a matter of discussion. hoping that the government will address it," said Nath.

Congress leader Govind Singh alleged that the State Government constantly runs away from public issues and does not want to address them.

Speaking to reporters today, Singh said, "The all-party meeting is called only for namesake. The government is afraid. They fear that their issues of corruption should not come in the public. The problem of employment should not come up, the issue of delayed pensions should not come.....these are their fears."

On Monday, the session will start with Governor Mangubhai Patel's address to the House. (ANI)

