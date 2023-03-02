Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly Girish Gautam on Thursday suspended former minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari from upcoming proceedings of the budget session for allegedly sharing false information in the state assembly.

Gautam said, "Jitu Patwari said something in the House and put something else on the table. I feel that Patwari hurt the sentiments of the assembly."

"In response to Jeetu Patwari's question, it was said that Reliance Zoological Park had proposed to give birds, lizards etc. in exchange for tigers, but it was not given, while Jeetu Patwari said in the House that Madhya Pradesh has got birds and lizards," the speaker said.

Gautam also asked Patwari to express regret in the House.

The Congress MLA Patwari has said that tigers and leopards were sent from Madhya Pradesh to Reliance Zoological Park but the state received birds and lizards.

Regarding the statement of Patwari, state home minister Narottam Mishra demanded action against him. He said that Patwari gave wrong information in the House. He has been presenting false information in the House for a long time. Patwari makes false statements in the House just to be in the headlines.

On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh said, "Our leader Jeetu Patwari did not give any wrong information. The Speaker took this action under the pressure of the government, I condemn it."

"We will decide our further action in the Legislature Party meeting. We can also bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and can also boycott the house against this action (Suspension of Patwari)," Singh added.

Former CM Kamal Nath also reacted to the suspension of Patwari over twitter. He wrote, "It is an undemocratic step to suspend respected Congress MLA Jitu Patwari from the budget session. The speaker of the assembly should reconsider the suspension. The action of unilateral suspension is not in consonance with the traditions of the assembly."(ANI)

