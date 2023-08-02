Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): A specially-abled youth died by suicide citing being harassed by a sub inspector in Madhya Pradesh Indore district on Tuesday night following which the officer concerned has been suspended, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred under Dwarkapuri police station limits in the district. The differently-abled youth who died was identified as Mohan Pal and before ending his life he had messaged his brother in which he accused the sub-inspector of Dwarkapuri police station, Amod Uikey of being harassed.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhinav Vishwakarma said, “A person named Mohan Pal had committed suicide by hanging himself on Tuesday night in the city. Before his death, he had sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp, in which he had written that his plea was not heard at Dwarkapuri police station and the indecency committed by the duty officer.”

A marriage bureau of Bihar had cheated 95,000 from Pal on the pretext of the wedding. After which he reached the collector officer to complain about the matter from where he was sent to Dwarkapuri police station, the officer said.

The officer on the duty at Dwarkapuri police station, SI Amod Uikey had heard his matter. Pal was not satisfied with it and he ended his life after returning home. In this matter, SI Uikey has been suspended and the investigation into the matter is underway, Additional DCP added. (ANI)

