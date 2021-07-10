Betul (MP), Jul 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly shot dead three persons and later killed himself, over a one-sided love affair, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Amla town, about 30 kms from the district headquarters, where the accused Bhanu Thakur allegedly entered the home of a 25-year-old woman with two pistols and opened fire, Amla police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

Thakur shot dead the woman, her 22-year-old cousin and 18-year-old neighbour who were present in the house, and later killed himself on the spot, the official said.

According to the police, the woman's family had earlier lodged a police complaint against Thakur about stalking and eve-teasing, following which the police had called him to the police station during the day and urged him to stop approaching the woman.

After leaving the police station, the accused went to the woman's house and opened fire after locking the door from the inside, the official said, adding that Thakur had also shot a video and uploaded it on Facebook and sent it to the police.

In the video, Thakur is heard saying that he holds himself responsible for the act and wishes to apologise to his family.

The accused also named Rakesh Harade (27) who provided him with the pistols, Lata said, adding that the person who supplied the weapons has been arrested.

