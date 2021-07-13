Indore, Jul 13 (PTI) A monkey that has taken to sipping ginger tea in the food zone of the Kamala Nehru Zoo in Indore in Madhya Pradesh is attracting the attention of visitors, leaving children bemused, an official said on Tuesday.

Tia, a female langur, lost its mother a couple of days after being born as the latter was electrocuted in Depalpur area, and has been housed in the zoo here since then, in charge Dr Uttam Yadav told PTI.

"Tia is not kept in any enclosure and roams around freely. People, especially children, love seeing Tia," he added.

