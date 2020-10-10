Rewa (MP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl sustained grievous burn injuries in a suicide attempt after she was allegedly raped by a teen at her home in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Incidentally, the 15-year-old boy accused of raping her tried to put out the blaze before escaping from the spot leaving the victim in pain, an official added.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Results Soon: When Will Final Answer Key and Scores be Declared? Check Result Date, Marking Scheme and Other Details.

"As per the victim's statement to the sub divisional magistrate, the boy entered her home at 4pm on Wednesday when her family had gone out and her elder sister was out grazing goats. He then raped her," Sub Divisional Officer of Police OP Singh said.

"Humiliated and distressed, she poured petrol on herself and tried to commit suicide. She has suffered grievous injuries and has been hospitalised. The accused tried to wrap her in a blanket to put out the fire," he added.

Also Read | Hathras Case: CBI Takes Over Probe in Alleged Gangrape and Murder of Dalit Teenager.

The boy escaped from the spot but was held on Thursday and has been charged with rape and sent to a reform home, the SDOP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)