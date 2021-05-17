Khandwa (MP), May 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy from Khandwa district in Madhya Pradesh has landed in trouble for posting a video on social media in which he is seen trying to strangle his kitten while uttering a dialogue from a film, police said on Monday.

According to police, the kitten is safe and the boy will be presented before a juvenile court.

A complaint was filed by an activist from Indore to the Superintendent of Police about the social media post demanding action, said Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi.

In the video, the boy is seen trying to strangle the kitten with his fingers while uttering a dialogue from a film.

The teenager was presented before the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday, the officer said.

CWC chairman Vijay Satawa said he has written to the police to present the teenager before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The boy's parents told the CWC that he had no intention to harm his kitten, Satawa said.

Mandloi said the boy will be presented before the JJB as per the CWC's recommendation.

