Raisen (MP), Apr 11 (PTI) Three boys in the 8-14 age group drowned in a village pond in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district while they were fishing, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in a pond located close to a stone quarry near Vijanhai village, 110 kilometres from the district headquarters, Udaipura police station in charge Prakash Sharma said.

"When the children did not return home till late in the evening, their kin started a search and found their bodies floating in the pond late in the night. A case has been registered and further probe was underway," he said

There are several closed stone quarries on Silwani- Udaipura road, and the pits there turn into ponds and attract people keen on fishing, an official said.

