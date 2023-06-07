Betul, Jun 7 (PTI) Three minor boys drowned while taking bath in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at the Kharpada river in Dhodhramohar village, abour 40 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The three boys, aged 6 to 10 years, entered deep waters while taking bath and drowned, Saikheda police station's assistant sub- inspector Pritam Singh Thakur said.

Some other boys who were also taking bath in the river alerted their family members and villagers, who took out the three victims but could not save them, he said.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, he said.

