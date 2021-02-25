Jabalpur, Feb 25 (PTI) Three empty shells of artillery went missing from the laboratory of heavily-guarded Long Proof Range (LPR), an ammunition testing facility, at Khamaria in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Thursday, police said.

The police received a complaint about three empty shells of artillery going missing from LPR, Khamaria police station in-charge Nirupa Pandey said.

These shells, weighing 6 to 7 kg each, are made of a combination of various metals that fetch good money in the open market, she said.

The police have been alerted and scrap vendors operating in nearby areas are under scanner, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)