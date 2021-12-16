Anuppur (MP), Dec 16 (PTI) Three students of a school have tested positive for coronavirus in Anuppur district of Madhya Pradesh and their condition is stable, a senior official said on Thursday.

District collector Sonia Meena confirmed that the three school children, who are less than 18 years of age, were found infected.

While two students had tested positive recently, the infection in the third one came to light on Thursday.

All of them are in home isolation and their condition is stable, a health official said.

