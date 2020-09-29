Umaria (MP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman has been mauled to death by a tiger in Pathri village under Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's (BTR) Magdhi range, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The half-eaten body of Maltibai Baiga was found half a kilometre away from the village this morning, said forest ranger, Magdhi, Pankaj Dube.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Tops IIFL Hurun India Rich List 2020 For 9th Year With Total Wealth of Rs 6.58 Lakh Crore.

The big cat had attacked Baiga on Monday in Pathari beat area when she went to pluck gooseberries, he said.

An immediate assistance of Rs 4,000 was given to the kin of the deceased.

Also Read | HAL Rolls Out 300th Dhruv Multi-Utility Advanced Light Helicopter in Bengaluru.

The victim's family members will get compensation of Rs 4 lakh as per government rules regarding death in tiger attack.

The victim's son Prem Lal Baiga said he had alerted forest officials after his mother didn't return on Monday. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)