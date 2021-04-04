Seoni, Apr 4 (PTI) A tiger mauled to death a 15-year- old girl when she was collecting Mahua flowers in the jungle in Gopalganj in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, an official said on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer SKS Tiwari said the tiger attacked Shivpyari Vishwakarma on Saturday evening in the jungle, located 20 kms away from the district headquarter.

The victim's father was given an instant financial relief of Rs 10,000, the DFO said, adding the kin of the deceased would be given Rs 4 lakh.

