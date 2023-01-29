Panna (MP), Jan 29 (PTI) A day after the bodies of a trader and his wife with gunshot wounds were found at their home in Madhya Praesh's Panna city, a video has surfaced in which the trader was urging his family members to recover money he had lent to some people, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Sanjay Seth, who dealt in diamonds and clothes, also told his family members to spend about Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore on the marriage of his daughter.

Police suspect Seth took his own life after killing his wife.

In the video, Seth mentioned the names of some people whom he had lent and urged his family members to recover the money.

He also said while some borrowers are dilly-dallying returning the money some of them are good people and will settle the debt.

Seth also apologised to his children and other family members for taking the extreme step.

He said that it has been hard for him and his wife to live anymore, a police official said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Arun Kumar Soni said the police found a suicide note and investigating the incident.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, he said.

