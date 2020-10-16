Jabalpur (MP), Oct 16 (PTI) The 13-year-old son of a transporter was abducted from Dhanvantari Nagar area of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and a ransom of Rs 2 crore has been demanded, Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel said on Friday.

The boy had gone to buy some items from a nearby shop, and some time later his mother and father got ransom calls along with a threat of not approaching police, the official said.

All efforts were on to trace the boy and nab the culprits, the Additional SP said.

