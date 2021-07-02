Alirajpur (MP), Jul 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old tribal woman was tied to a tree and assaulted with sticks by her kin in Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh for leaving her marital home and staying with her uncle, a video of the incident going viral on social media, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Nanchi Ajnar, was dangling from the branch of a tree as her kin hit her with sticks even as she pleaded for mercy and help, several of them later dragging her on the ground, said Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwani.

"The incident took place on June 28 in Futtalab village under Bori police station limits, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters. The woman had married recently, and her husband soon left for Gujarat to work as a labourer. She moved to her uncle's home, which infuriated her kin. They brought her home and then assaulted her," he said.

The SP said her brothers, identified as Kelsingh Ninama, Karam Ninama , Dinesh Ninama and Uday Ninama, have been booked under sections 294 (obscene words), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (use of criminal force), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, but no arrest has been made as yet.

