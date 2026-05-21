India News | MP: Twisha Sharma Dowry Case Accused Samarth Singh Files Bail Petition in High Court

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): The husband and the accused of the alleged dowry case victim, Twisha Sharma, Samarth Singh, has filed a bail petition in the High Court.

Singh is wanted in a case involving dowry and other criminal charges. The High Court may soon set a hearing date. Meanwhile, the Bhopal District Court has rejected Samarth's anticipatory bail application.

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Meanwhile, the Bhopal police have increased the reward amount to Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the accused in Twisha's death case, Samarth Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal CP Sanjay Kumar said that the police are working in different areas in six teams to investigate the matter. He asked the public to cooperate with the police and provide any available information regarding the case.

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"We have increased the reward amount to Rs 30,000, and a lookout circular has also been issued. We are making every effort to make the arrest as soon as possible... We have formed six teams. They are working on different areas... We will investigate whatever material is available for investigation. If anyone has any document or video, they can provide it to the police," he said.

According to a proclamation issued by Sanjay Kumar, Commissioner of Police, City Police Bhopal, the accused is booked under sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Meanwhile, previously, an order stated that a reward of Rs 10,000, authorised in May 2026 by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 02), has been cancelled as the accused remained at large.

Exercising powers under the Police Regulations, the Commissioner has now enhanced the reward to Rs 30,000 to expedite the arrest.

The Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal) Sanjay Kumar earlier said six teams were actively searching for the main accused, Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, and that efforts were being made to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) soon in the case.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family have alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, a day after a session court in Bhopal dismissed the plea for directions for conducting a second post-mortem examination of Twisha Sharma at AIIMS Delhi, the victim's family is set to approach the MP High Court seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh and demanding the second autopsy in the case.

Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing the victim's family, claimed that Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of Twisha Sharam, who is a retired judge, was granted anticipatory bail contrary to the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature and the law framed under it.

"We examined the anticipatory bail order granted to Giribala Singh. The victim's family also reviewed it, and legal experts from the High Court were also consulted. Bail has been granted against an established principle of law... The relief of anticipatory bail has been given to Giribala Singh contrary to the provisions of the Act passed by the legislature and the law framed under it. Therefore, today we are moving to the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail," Pandey said.

He added that they would seek direction for the second autopsy as well, citing the Judicial Magistrate rejected the application for the second post-mortem only on the ground that the body could not be sent to Delhi as it does not fall under the court's jurisdiction.

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)