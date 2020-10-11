Mandla (MP), Oct 11 (PTI) Two boys were killed and another one was seriously injured after a lightning struck them while they were watching a cricket match being played on a ground in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Basnia village, 50 kmS from the district headquarters, Bichhiya area police inspector Kuldeep Khatri said.

"Two boys- Devraj Dhurve and Pawan Singh- both 16, were killed in the lightning strike, while a 15-year-old boy Shivraj Dumkapi (15) suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital," he added.

Bodies of the two victims were handed over to their families after post-mortem, Khatri said.

