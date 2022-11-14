Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Two girls were found dead in the Parvati river near Diyadah ghat in the Bitarwar police station area in Gwalior on Monday, the police said.The two girls who died were identified as Bhawana Rawat (18) and Shivani Prajapati (20). Both of them were missing from their homes since November 12.

The kin registered a missing complaint for them at Bitarwar police station and the police were searching for them. Meanwhile, on getting the information about the incident, the family members and the police rushed to the spot.

Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Sanghi said, "Both the girls had gone missing from the house and their bodies were recovered near Diyadah Ghat. Prima facie, there was no injury or any other mark on the body. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and the police team were present at the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

The action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report, SSP Sanghi added. (ANI)

