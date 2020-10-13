Jabalpur, Oct 13 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested two men in connection with the attack on an autorickshaw driver, following an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said.

According to the police, a video of the attack, which took place on Sunday, had surfaced on social media, following which they began probing into the incident.

Co-accused in the case Akshay Shivhare (21) and Manoj Dubey (28) were nabbed, while the main accused Abhishek Dubey and Chandan Singh are absconding and a reward of Rs 10,000 each has been announced for information on them, additional superintendent of police Agam Jain said.

The incident took place under Adhartal police station area on Sunday afternoon, when two scooter-borne women were hit by the autorickshaw driven by Ajit Vishwakarma, an official said.

The viral video shows the main accused, who are acquaintances of the women, appearing at the scene in their car and thrashing Vishwakarma, who was fatally wounded.

On investigation, names of Shivhare and Dubey were also included in the case, the official said.

