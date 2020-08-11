Seoni (MP), Aug 11 (PTI) Two sisters, one of them a minor, allegedly committed suicide after their family found out about their love affairs in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Tuesday.

Bodies of the victims, aged 16 and 18 years, were found floating in a well at Kondra village, said Ishwar Patle, in-charge of Aadegaon police station.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the boyfriend of one of the victims had sent a message meant for the girl to her father's phone, which was also seen by the other members of the family, he said.

The victims panicked when they got to know that their family had found out about the affairs and allegedly left their home on Monday evening, the official said.

Following a search, their bodies were found in a well outside the village the next day, he added.

A manhunt has been launched for the absconding boyfriends of the victims, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

