Bhopal, Jul 16 (PTI) Two wives of a former sarpanch won panchayat polls in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, leading to the man going door to door in his native Nanpur village along with his victorious partners to thank voters.

In fact, 35-year-old Samrath Morya wanted even his third wife to contest the polls but that would have meant she would have had to leave her job as a peon in the education department, his friends told the media.

He had hit the headlines on April 30 this year when he married Sakri (25), Mela (28) and Nani Bai (30) in a public event with the participation of scores of people in Nanpur, some 14 kilometres from Alirajpur headquarters and 400 kilometres from capital Bhopal.

"I am on cloud nine. The people here love me and my wives. They have showered their blessings. I live with my three wives in a small room in perfect harmony and we attend all functions together," he said.

Samrath, who has three sons and three daughters from the marriages, said he was an active BJP worker.

"I married Nani Bai ( a peon in the education department) in 2003, Mela in 2008 and Sakri in 2017. The formal marriage with a huge gathering was held on April 30 this year," he said.

The much-married man is so delighted he is throwing parties all day since the results came in, his friend Jitendra Vani told PTI.

Veteran journalist and local tribal culture expert Chandrabhan Singh Bhadoria said polygamy was not forbidden among tribes like the Bhilala to which Samrath belongs.

Their marriages are not governed by the Hindu Marriage Act, Alirajour resident Bhadoria said.

