Panna, Apr 2 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman allegedly set herself ablaze in front of a liquor store from where her husband bought alcohol against her wish in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when Shakuntala Singh, an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), poured petrol on herself and her husband in front of a liquor store in Shahnagar, an official said.

The victim was upset about finding her husband Chhatrapal Singh (40) at the store, Shahanagar police station in-charge Hari Singh Thakur said.

While her husband fled the scene after being drenched in fuel, the woman lit a match and set herself ablaze, the official said.

Shakuntala, who sustained more than 60 per cent burn injuries, was rushed to Jabalpur district for advanced treatment, he said.

The victim was employed as an ANM with a government- run health centre and her husband was a ward boy in a health facility, he said.

The couple lived at Mamtanagar in Shahnagar, he said.

"We have registered a case and investigations are on," Thakur added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)