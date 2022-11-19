Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Lcals beat up two youths and paraded them with shoe garlands on suspicion of stealing in Muhari Kala village, Shivpuri district on Saturday.

The villagers claimed that the youths entered a house with an intention of stealing on Friday night. They caught them and kept them tied up in the room throughout the night.

On Saturday morning, the villagers garlanded both the youths with shoes and paraded them in the entire village. After that, the villager took them to Khaniyandhana police station and handed them over to the police. They also shot a video of them and made it viral on social media.

The police station in-charge Timesh Chhari said that the police arrested both the youth and started an investigation into the matter after registering a case. Besides, a case was registered against the unidentified villagers for assaulting the youths and garlanding them with shoes. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

