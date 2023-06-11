Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police have registered a case of intimidation against a woman who had demanded rupees six crores of alimony from her separated husband seeking a divorce from him.

DCP Rajesh Singh from Bhanwarkuwa police station said, "Ram Rajput, who lives in Bhanwarkuan police station area, had lodged a complaint that his wife who lives in Lalitpur was threatening him demanding Rupees six crore in alimony."

"A divorce case is going on between the two. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the wife under sections 384, 507 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

