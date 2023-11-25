Khargone, Nov 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when the car driven by her husband plunged into a canal in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred at Panchvati canal under the Badwah police station limits, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Archana Rawat.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Advisory to CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Asks Him To Follow Model Code of Conduct in 'Letter and Spirit'.

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the accident. The husband of the woman survived as he managed to come out of the vehicle and it landed in water.

Local people tried to bring out the car with ropes but the woman and the child could not be saved as water had gushed into the vehicle, Rawat added.

Also Read | Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Holds Review Meeting on Safety Aspects of Indian Railways.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)