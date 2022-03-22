Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Three people have been taken into custody in a case of alleged murder and gang rape of a 28-year-old woman in Shahdol Sohagpur police station area.

The incident happened on Saturday evening.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mukesh Vaishya said, "The accused had an old acquaintance with the woman. He had taken the girl to Chhirsagar in his car on the pretext of a picnic. Two of his servants were also with the accused. The trio raped the girl and put her to death by giving poison."

The Additional SP further stated, "The accused have been identified as Abdul, Rajesh Singh More, and Vivek Jha and we have taken them into custody and are being interrogated."

After getting the woman admitted to the district medical college in Shahdol the accused escaped, Vaishya added. (ANI)

