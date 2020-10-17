Jabalpur (MP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly cheating people after promising them help in obtaining loans, police said.

Rekha Raikwar collected "fees" between Rs 5000 to Rs 25,000 from people with the promise of getting bank loans of upto Rs 10 lakh at low rates of interest for them, Ghamapur police station in charge Dilip Shrivastava said.

The police acted on a complaint lodged by one Jethanand alias Lalu Somyani, he said.

