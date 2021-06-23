Mhow (MP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly jumped off a waterfall in an attempt to commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow district on Wednesday, police said.

A native of Mhow, the woman, who works at a bank in Mumbai, jumped into a gorge at Patalpani waterfall around 11 am, Badgonda police station in-charge Ajit Singh Bais said.

Locals and police in the area rescued the woman, who was first taken to Mhow civil hospital, from where she was referred to Indore for treatment, the official said.

The woman got stuck in the rocks after the jump and was extricated with the help of the police, he said.

The reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained, as the woman sustained injuries and was not in a condition to talk, the official added.

