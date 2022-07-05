Visual of woman being thrashed in MP's Dewar (Photo/ANI)

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was thrashed and forced to carry her husband on her shoulders wearing a garland of shoes for her alleged relationship with another man, on Monday, said Dewas Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The incident occurred in Borpadav village in Dewas district, added the DSP.

A case against 11 named and other unidentified persons was registered. (ANI)

