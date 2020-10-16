Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday urged state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to get the "Bollywood and BJP drug connection" probed.

MPCC spokesperson Sachin Sawant met Deshmukh here and made the demand.

"This is a serious matter," Sawant said, and referred to the Bengaluru Police's raid on Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's house in Mumbai in search of his brother-in-law Aditya Alva, who is wanted in a drug case.

Replying to his demand, Deshmukh said the government has already sought a probe into "Bollywood and BJP drug connection".

"But it seems there is pressure on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). We will again ask the agency to probe it. But if it still does not investigate it, then the Mumbai Police will do so," he said.

