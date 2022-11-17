Indore, Nov 17 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has ordered a probe into state minister Usha Thakur's reported statement that rapists be hanged in public at road junctions, an official said on Thursday.

In a release, the MPHRC said its member Manohar Mamtani, taking cognizance of media articles quoting Thakur's controversial statement, has sought a report from the state chief secretary in 15 days so that the issue can be dealt with seriously.

As per media reports, Thakur had said at a public event in Mhow that "I want rapists to be publicly hanged and even their funerals should not be allowed".

The MPHRC release said it was of the view that a minister holding a respectable post had made inappropriate and objectionable statements against the basic spirit of the Constitution as well as an institution like the Human Rights Commission set up for the protection of human rights.

Such a statement is not expected from a public servant, the release said, adding the minister had taken an oath while assuming office "to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution" and to do justice as per established law.

The MPHRC referred to precedents of the Supreme Court and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and said "prisoners also have fundamental rights".

Thakur's statement about hanging rapists in public and leaving their bodies to be eaten by eagles and crows makes the punishment barbaric, the MP Human Right Commission said in the release.

Thakur is the state's tourism, religious trust and endowment minister.

