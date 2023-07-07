Jabalpur, Jul 7 (PTI) The Lokayukta police in Madhya Pradesh on Friday registered a case against three Indian Administrative Service officers for allegedly misusing their powers to give permission to 24 tribals to sell their land against norms in Jabalpur, an official said.

Gwalior Divisional Commissioner Dipak Singh, Excise Commissioner OP Srivastava, and Additional Secretary Basant Kurrey, while they were posted in Jabalpur district between 2007 and 2012, allegedly gave such permission to 24 tribals in Kundam development block, the Lokayukta police official, who did not wish to be named, said.

As per provisions of MP Land Revenue Code, only the district collector is authorized to grant permission to tribals to sell their land and not any officer below that rank, he explained.

"When the permission was given, these (three) officials were in the rank of additional district magistrate," he pointed out.

The role of the district collectors during this period would also be probed, he added.

