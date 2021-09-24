Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): A 90-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district became an internet sensation after a video of her driving a car went viral online on Thursday.

Resham Bai Tanwar who resides in the Bilawali area of the district said that she learnt driving because all her family members including her daughter and daughters-in-law knew the skill.

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"I really like driving. I have driven cars as well as tractors," added Tanwar.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also lauded the woman for learning to drive at an old age and called her an inspiration to all.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

The CM took to Twitter and said, "Grandmother has inspired all of us that there is no age bar in fulfilling our interest." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)