India News | MP's COVID-19 Case Count Grows to 10,802; Death Toll 459

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,802 on Sunday after 161 fresh cases, including 50 in capital Bhopal, were reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

Twelve more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, which pushed the death toll to 459, it said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

Madhya Pradesh has added 2,713 new COVID-19 cases since Unlock-1 was announced on May 31, when the tally was 8,089. Since then, 101 more patients have died, the data revealed.

In the past 24-hours, Bhopal reported highest 50 cases, followed by 34 in Indore.

Also Read | UP Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 to be Declared on June 27 at upresults.nic.in.

Four deaths were reported in Indore, three in Bhopal. One person each died in Burhanpur, Neemuch, Sagar, Dewas and Guna.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 29 districts since Saturday evening.

While cases have been reported from all 52 districts, six of them did not have any active case on Sunday, the health bulletin said.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 34 to 4,063 and death toll to 170 in the district, the state health bulletin said.

Bhopal now has 2,195 COVID-19 patients.

Of these, 72 persons succumbed to the infection.

A young Congress MLA has also tested positive in Bhopal on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,802, active cases 2,666, new cases 161, death toll 459, recovered 7,677, total number of tested people is 2,52,762.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)