Bhopal, Aug 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 1,317 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, pushing the infection count in the state to 58,181, health officials said.

The virus claimed the lives of 24 persons during the day, due to which the death toll mounted to 1,306, they said.

While four of these patients died in Indore, three succumbed in Gwalior. Two deaths each were reported in Jabalpur and Sagar.

Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Barwani, Ratlam, Vidisha, Rewa, Sehore, Alirajpur, Shahdol, Shajapur, Chhindwara and Seoni districts reported one death each, officials said.

A total of 1,207 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 44,453.

At 171, Indore reported the highest number of cases, followed by 156 in Gwalior, 155 in Bhopal and 126 in Jabalpur.

Indore's total caseload now reached 12,031, while the death toll is 375.

Bhopal's tally of cases rose to 9,825 and the fatality count to 267, officials said.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 4,606 and 3,582 respectively.

At 3,166, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,443 such cases.

The state has 4,818 active containment zones at present.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 58,181, new cases 1,317, death toll 1,306, recovered 44,453, active cases 12,422, total number of people tested 12,71,846.

