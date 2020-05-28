India News | MP's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 7,453; Death Toll Reaches 321

Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, including 78 in Indore, which took the count of patients in the state to 7,453, state health officials said.

With eight more people succumbing to the infection in the state, the number of victims grew to 321, they said.

While three patients died in Indore, one each died in Khandwa, Neemuch, Sagar, Satna and Ratlam, the officials said.

So far, 4,050 people have recovered from the infection in MP, while the number of active cases is 3,082, they said.

According to the officials, no new coronavirus case was found in 31 districts since Wednesday evening.

As a COVID-19 case was found for the first time in Katni, the virus has now impacted 51 of the 52 districts in the state.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in state, rose to 3,260 with 78 new cases since Wednesday.

With three more deaths, the toll in the district stood at 122, the state health bulletin said.

Besides Indore, 34 new patients were detected in Neemuch, followed by 25 in Ujjain, 17 in Bhopal, six each in Dhar and Sagar, five in Jabalpur, three each in Khargone, Sidhi and Tikamgarh, two each in Khandwa and Bhind and one each in Gwalior, Barwani, Rewa, Ratlam, Satna, Sheopur and Sehore.

Bhopal now has 1,373 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 639, Khandwa 235, Jabalpur 221, Neemuch 149, Khargone 125, Dhar 120, Gwalior 120, Sagar 112, Bhind 53, Barwani 42, Rewa 33, Ratlam 32, Satna 21, Sidhi 12, Tikamgarh nine, Sheopur seven and Sehore six.

No new case was reported in other districts.

With one each deaths, the toll in Khandwa reached to 13, four each in Neemuch and Sagar and two in Satna.

Ratlam recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 7,453, active cases: 3,082, new cases: 192, death toll: 321, recovered: 4,050, number of people tested: 1,51,182.

