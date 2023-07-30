New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The MPs of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance arrived at Delhi airport on Sunday from Manipur.

The visiting delegation of Opposition leaders from INDIA earlier today met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan, handing over a memorandum to her.

The Governor and the visiting delegation, during their interaction, suggested that a multi-party delegation be sent to violence-hit Manipur.

The 21-member delegation of the grand Opposition alliance, on Saturday, arrived on a two-day visit to the state, which has seen ethnic strife and violence since May 4.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is part of the visiting delegation, said, "All 21 MPs handed over a memorandum to her. As we spoke with her over the Manipur situation, she expressed her pain and grief."

The Congress MP added that they shared their first-hand account of the ground situation and shared their experiences during their two-day visit with the Governor.

"We shared whatever we witnessed and experienced during our visit to the relief centres. She agreed with the suggestions that we put forward," he added.

The BJP, however, termed the Opposition's Manipur visit as a “show off’ and “political tourism”.

Accusing the Opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on Manipur, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, "The Opposition has the right to go anywhere. But, the Parliament is currently in session and the government is ready for discussion (on Manipur). So, why are they running away? For the last seven days, they haven't allowed the Parliament to function," Sushil Modi told ANI on Saturday.

The 21-member Opposition delegation from both Houses includes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress; Rajiv Ranjan Lalan Singh of the JDU; Sushmita Dev from Trinamool Congress; Kanimozhi from DMK; Sandosh Kumar of the CPI; AA Rahim from CPI(M), Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD; Javed Ali Khan of SP; Mahua Maji of JMM; PP Mohammed Faizal of NCP; Aneel Prasad Hegde of JDU, ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML; NK Premachandran of RSP; Sushil Gupta of AAP; Arvind Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT); D Ravikumar of VCK; Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan also of VCK; and Jayant Singh of the RLD. (ANI)

