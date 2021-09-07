Pink City buses were handed over to two female drivers in Indore on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): Two women drivers have begun driving the Pink City buses intended only for women passengers at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The drivers for these buses are Archana Katare and Ritu Narwale. On the death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, the project was inaugurated on Monday by the state Culture and Tourism Minister Usha Thakur and Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal, both of whom also boarded the bus.

Also Read | JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Released, Here’s How Candidates Can Download Answer Key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Initially, these buses had male drivers and women conductors. Only women are allowed to travel in these buses.

"Earlier, the Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) took an initiative where e-rickshaws were given to females. Taking it forward, 2 pink city buses were handed over to two female drivers today. They will be operating these buses now. It is our duty to support women if more of them come forward with such a desire to drive a bus," said Pratibha Pal, the Municipal Commissioner. (ANI)

Also Read | Nirav Modi’s Brother-in-Law Maiank Mehta Appears Before Special PMLA Court for Money Laundering Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)