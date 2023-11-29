New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace, India's premier drone manufacturer, has achieved its second Type Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for Medium Category Drones.

This milestone underscores Garuda Aerospace's unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in UAV technology and reinforces its adherence to stringent regulatory standards.

The certification signifies the technological prowess and reliability of Garuda Aerospace's medium-category drone, demonstrating full compliance with rigorous regulatory requirements.

The certification proves that Garuda Aerospace is committed to engineering excellence, stringent safety protocols, and adherence to the highest industry standards.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "We are pleased to receive a second Type Certificate for our Medium Category Drones from DGCA. Securing this second Type Certificate marks a pivotal step in propelling Garuda Aerospace to new heights of growth and scalability."

"This also fuels our commitment to innovation and quality, empowering us to soar beyond boundaries and redefine the landscape of UAV solutions, setting the stage for unprecedented expansion and impact in the industry," he added.

Earlier during the month, Garuda Aerospace secured Rs 25 crore in a bridge funding round.

This funding, spearheaded by Venture Catalysts, a premier incubator and early-stage investor, in collaboration with WeFounderCircle, marked a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory.

Notably, this round also witnessed substantial contributions from investors like Hems Angels, San Angels, Peaceful Progress Funds, and several distinguished angel investors.

Garuda Aerospace has recently achieved a milestone, including forging a strategic partnership with IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) for a substantial 400-unit drone order. Additionally, they secured impressive pre-bookings of 10,000 drones from 700 dealers nationwide. (ANI)

