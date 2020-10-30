New Delhi, October 30: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector is the backbone of the Indian economy and has created 11 crore jobs so far.

"Presently, MSME is the most important sector for the country. I say it is the backbone of Indian economy," Gadkari said at the 'Namaste Bharat Exhibition'.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite Won’t Work For Indian Users From October 30, Says Tencent Games.

"It contributes 30 per cent to GDP. As far as export is concerned, it is 48 per cent. Up till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)