New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday told the farmer representatives during their meeting here that the minimum support price (MSP) "will not be touched and no changes will be made to it", official sources said.

The minister made the remarks during the fourth round of talks of government with representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhavan here.

Also Read | Farmers Selling Paddy in Chhattisgarh Increased From 12 Lakh to 18.38 Lakh Due to Bhupesh Baghel Govt's Policies.

MSP has been a major concern of farmers during their protest in border areas of Delhi against three farm laws enacted by the government recently. The government has repeatedly said that MSP will continue.

The next round of talks is scheduled for December 5.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: 4th Round of Talks Conclude, Govt Assures ‘MSP Will Continue’, Next Meeting on December 5.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)