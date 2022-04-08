Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested as many as 105 people hours after hundreds of workers of the state road transport corporation held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence.

The Police have registered cases against 105 people under different sections of IPC in connection with the protest outside the house of Pawar, the seniormost leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter his residence on Friday.

The protest comes a day after the Bombay High Court asked the striking workers of the transport corporation to resume duty by April 22.

MSRTC staffers have been agitating since late October demanding a merger of the corporation with the state government, which would give them better salaries and greater job security. (ANI)

